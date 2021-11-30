Man who sold fried grasshoppers on Uganda Airlines plane faces jail

A man accused of selling fried grasshopper snacks to passengers aboard a Ugandan Airlines plane has been charged by police alongside a second man who’s accused of filming it.

Footage has been widely shared online since the weekend:

Uganda zaabu..😅 A man sells grasshoppers on the Uganda airlines😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lvVK3Gou97 — 🔴Toeknee Andruevol Rukidi🇺🇬 (@toeknee_rukidi) November 27, 2021

Mubiru Paul and Hajib Kiggundu were arrested on Monday on arrival from Dubai and charged on Tuesday with three counts – creating nuisance, refusing to follow airline crew’s instructions and negligent acts likely to cause the spread of an infectious disease.

The charge for spreading an infectious disease attracts a sentence of up to seven years, the Daily Monitor reports.

The national carrier Uganda Airlines condemned what it called “unruly” behavior and local media reported that some staff were suspended.

Yet Uganda Airlines said it would consider adding the delicacy to its menu upon request, noting the excitement onboard from passengers during a low season for grasshopper numbers in Uganda. BBC News