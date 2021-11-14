Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimbabwean journalist Elias Mambo launches newspaper in Malawi
Zimbabwean journalist Elias Mambo launches newspaper in Malawi
MediaFeaturedLocal

Zim-Malawian journalist Elias Mambo launches newspaper in Malawi

By Nehanda Radio 17,024

Zimbabwean journalist Elias Mambo, who is also the publisher of the Zim Morning Post, has launched another publication in Malawi.

The weekly paper known as The Independent Digest features investigative articles across social, political and economic divides.

Zim-Malawian journalist Elias Mambo at his new base in Lilongwe Malawi
Zim-Malawian journalist Elias Mambo at his new base in Lilongwe Malawi

Mambo, who cut his niche in investigative reporting said Malawi needed an independent newspaper that could speak truth to power.

“I studied the media landscape in Malawi and discovered that there was need for a new newspaper wholly independent and I jumped in to occupy that space,” Mambo told Nehanda Radio.

Related Articles

Obituary: So long my brother… sleep well a gentleman of…

16,291

#ZimShutDown: 4 journalists arrested, human rights lawyers…

290

Economy melts down as Mugabe succession battle rages…

180

Biti: New strategies to remain relevant?

241

“Malawi has just turned the leaf into a growing democracy but without media that plays a watchdog role then no one will bring those in positions of authority to account.”

The weekly paper known as The Independent Digest features investigative articles across social, political and economic divides.
The weekly paper known as The Independent Digest features investigative articles across social, political and economic divides.

“Look, we came in and noted that stories are not being told independently. There are two papers in Malawi and both have political connections in terms of ownership.

“This simply tells you why they report the way they do. For us we will speak truth to power. Our holding company, Inclusive Media Publishers, is duly registered in Malawi according to Malawian laws.

“We have done all necessary registrations with all regulating authorities who gave us the greenlight to commence publishing.”

Mambo also said he looks forward to an exciting venture in Malawi as he aspires to spread around the region.

“We wish, one day, to be launching in Zambia, Botswana and even South Africa. We must tell our own story as Africans.” Mambo told Nehanda Radio.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments