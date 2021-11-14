Zim-Malawian journalist Elias Mambo launches newspaper in Malawi

Zimbabwean journalist Elias Mambo, who is also the publisher of the Zim Morning Post, has launched another publication in Malawi.

The weekly paper known as The Independent Digest features investigative articles across social, political and economic divides.

Mambo, who cut his niche in investigative reporting said Malawi needed an independent newspaper that could speak truth to power.

“I studied the media landscape in Malawi and discovered that there was need for a new newspaper wholly independent and I jumped in to occupy that space,” Mambo told Nehanda Radio.

“Malawi has just turned the leaf into a growing democracy but without media that plays a watchdog role then no one will bring those in positions of authority to account.”

“Look, we came in and noted that stories are not being told independently. There are two papers in Malawi and both have political connections in terms of ownership.

“This simply tells you why they report the way they do. For us we will speak truth to power. Our holding company, Inclusive Media Publishers, is duly registered in Malawi according to Malawian laws.

“We have done all necessary registrations with all regulating authorities who gave us the greenlight to commence publishing.”

Mambo also said he looks forward to an exciting venture in Malawi as he aspires to spread around the region.

“We wish, one day, to be launching in Zambia, Botswana and even South Africa. We must tell our own story as Africans.” Mambo told Nehanda Radio.