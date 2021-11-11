Katsande preparing for that rainy day

Zimbabwe international, Willard Katsande, has been in entrepreneurial spirit for quite some time now.

And, one of his more recent business ventures has kick-started, and he was there in a helmet too.

Katsande seems to be consolidating a prosperous retirement, as he is in the twilight of his playing career.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder appears to be extremely mindful of the importance of having things to fall back, on once you have exited the game.

It is also important to mention that a good number of other former players have also embarked on business ventures after retirement, including Sphiwe Tshabalala and Lucky Lekgwathi, among others.

For Katsande, it was rather important for him to make an appearance at the worksite, where his men were hard at work, and he appears to have been on supervisory duties.

The charismatic Sekhukhune United star had the outfit to match the occasion, a helmet, a reflective jacket, and a pair of glasses to cap off that boss-like look.

His business provides various services, including repair work, painting, and hardware solutions.

Meanwhile, former Kaizer Chiefs star Robson Muchichwa believes there are still shortcomings the club need to address before bringing back the glory days.

Positive signs for Amakhosi this season has been the signing of the likes of Keagan Dolly, which has proved a masterstroke, for head coach Stuart Baxter.

“They won the game against Orlando Pirates but then again there wasn’t much to talk about,” Muchichwa tells KickOff.com.

“Yes, they won the game but still need to fix some other things. I know three points are three points and there’s no bad win you know.

“But they still need to go back to the drawing board again and they must try to fix some other things which are not yet on a 100%.

“They still need to play as a team. There are some players who are helping the team as you saw over the weekend.

“It wasn’t an impressive performance from the team, but these individuals came up and did the job.

“Those individuals who scored are game-winners. So for me, they did the job.

“The other players they need to improve so that it’s not only those two guys Dolly and Billiat who keep providing wins.” — KickOff