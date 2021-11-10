Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Khama Billiat to captain Zimbabwe Warriors in Musona absence

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors posterboy Khama Billiat has been appointed to skipper the national squad in the remaining two 2022 World Cup football qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona
Captain Knowledge Musona and his vice Tendayi Darikwa are both out with the former injured while the latter is attending to family issues.

And Billiat has been given the responsibility to lead the team against Bafana Bafana at the FNB Stadium here tomorrow night and he will also take the armband in the tie against Ethiopia at home on Sunday.

This will not be the first time that Billiat has been appointed Warriors captain as he has previously led the team in the friendly against Malawi last year.

He has also worn the armband when he was still at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zimbabwe are already out of the mix for next year’s World Cup to be hosted in Qatar but they will battle to restore their battered pride in these last two group ties.

The Warriors have picked a single point from four matches and are nine points behind leaders South Africa who are a point ahead of closest rivals Ghana. The Herald

