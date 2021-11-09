Enzo Ishall hits back at Kikky Badass claims she gave him views by twerking

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Not new to beefing with hip hop artists, Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall has hit back at female rapper Kikky Badass who threw a jab at him over the weekend.

In her latest song, Mapisarema with fellow rapper Crooger, Kikky insinuated that Enzo Ishall’s song Magate only got many views because she twerked in it.

“Andina time yema rappers asina ma bars ini ndine 5G. Wakanyimwa crown ye Dancehall now you wanna rap, thought you were O.G … If I ain’t hit your favorite rapper would he still shine? If I ain’t twerk on his hit would he made views?,” rapped Kikky.

Enzo has now responded to Kikky through an Instagram story saying if twerking brought so much views she would have had a lot of views than anyone else since she twerks for 3 minutes in all her videos.

“So twerking on my video brought more views ? (Laughing emojis).

“Woow, ain you twerking on all your videos?” asked Enzo.

Last week Kikky sparked controversy on social media after claiming she is the most paid hip hop artist in the country.

Enzo on the other hand has been laying low after admitting to suffering from depression. Nehanda Radio