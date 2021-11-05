Family held hostage, robbed

Five armed robbers armed with three guns and two machetes raided a house in Dzivarasekwa on Tuesday midnight before they stole a Toyota Allion, US$1 600 and two cellphones after they held hostage the occupants.

The incident occurred at a house in Dzivarasekwa Phase 3 at around midnight and no arrests have so far been made.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress. “The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred in Hre on November 2, 2021 at midnight where five unknown suspects, armed with three guns, two machetes and a crow bar stormed a house in Dzivarasekwa Phase 3 before they held hostage the occupants and demanded cash.

“They ransacked the house and stole two cellphones, US$1 600 cash and drove away in the complainant’s Toyota Allion vehicle,.

The incident comes after another four axe- wielding armed robbers raided a homestead in Kezi, Matobo District in Matabeleland South province and attacked the occupants before getting away with cash amounting to R500 000 and US$1 100. No arrests have been made.

“The ZRP is investigating another robbery case which occurred on October 31, 2021 at about 11pm, at Sizinda Village, Kezi, where four unknown male adults who were armed with an axe, flick knife and knob kerrie pounced at the complainant’s house and demanded cash. “The complainant surrendered safe keys, cash amounting to R500 000 and US$1 100 to the suspects. Anyone with information to contact any police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Qondisani Ndlovu (21) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred in Tsholotsho on October 31 at about 2pm.

The suspect together with his accomplice, both still at large, attacked the complainant at her homestead. They tied the complainant’s hands and mouth with a headscarf while threatening her with a knife.

The robbers searched the house and stole R4 000 cash before disappearing. The Herald