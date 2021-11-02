Major League DJz promise free show in December as fans attack promoter

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Party lovers in Harare were left disgruntled on Saturday night after South African twin brothers, Major League DJz failed to perform as the show was shutdown by police due to Covid-19 curfew regulations.

Fans who had parted ways with their hard earned money could not take it as they attacked DJ Rimo – the show’s promoter- demanding answers and refunds.

Major League DJz have since released a statement on their official twitter handle apologizing for the inconvenience and promised their fans a make up show in December.

“We want to sincerely thank each and every person that came out to our Sold out Show at Palm Estate in Harare last night. We unfortunately couldn’t get on stage to perform due to the police not allowing us to.”

“This message is to assure fans that we will be back in December for a free show to make up for what happened. The date we are looking at is the 22nd of December, we are in talks with the promoter and local officials to make sure it happens,” read the statement.

After a failed performance in Harare the DJz flew to Bulawayo where they successfully performed at the Smokehouse.

The Bulawayo show was a success and fans went out in their numbers. Nehanda Radio