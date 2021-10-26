Underfire CAPS United leadership throw weight behind coach Dodo

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United say they need to go back to the drawing board to strategise, ahead of the start of the Premiership championship race, following their disappointing campaign in the Chibuku Super Cup campaign.

The Green Machine will be conspicuous by their absence, when the last eight matches begin this weekend, after finishing third in Group One, and missing out on the quarter-final ticket.

The fixtures were released yesterday with Dynamos set to play Black Rhinos while Harare City date Cranborne Bullets on Sunday.

Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars get the ball rolling on Saturday before FC Platinum and Highlanders clash later in the day.

All the matches are scheduled to take place at Baobab in Mhondoro.

CAPS United vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, yesterday said Makepekepe were disappointed to be missing out of the final phase of the tournament.

They won only two matches, in 10 outings, and drew six.

“The performance was not what we expected as a club,’’ he said. “At this point it will not be prudent to pass the blame on any one individual.

“We have to take it as a collective responsibility.

“Personally, I think we struggled in all the departments and, at the same time, we also shouldn’t overlook whether we were prepared for the environment.

“Going forward, we will need to put everything into perspective and also to look at the things that we did not do well in the hope of improving.’’

Tutisani also threw his support behind coach Darlington Dodo, who has come under intense criticism, during the course of the tournament.

He also felt the disturbance, which rocked their camp, could have been averted.

“We have to look at the whole structure and try to find out where we went wrong,’’ said Tutisani.

“It is unfair to lump the whole blame on an individual or individuals.

“Unfortunately, by the nature of their jobs, the coaches are the easy targets to blame.

“We need to have reports, and look at each and every department, whether one performed to expectations, what were the factors that led to this and is there need for more support or training?

“All these things need to be looked at.

“Right now, as management, we are seized with the issue of boosting our resources.

“As a club we obviously want to move from where we are to the next stage but everything has to be backed by resources.”

Dodo said he was looking to build a formidable side this season after getting the support from his management.

The Green Machine finished the tournament strongly, after winning 2-1 against ZPC Kariba, in their last match.

“This Chibuku Super Cup gave us the opportunity to observe more things on our team and I am happy that we are going to start the league with our confidence intact.

“We have to take it up from where we left off against ZPC Kariba.

“I saw a lot of positives.

“Now, I can see a team which can compete, I can see players who now believe that the jersey that they are donning means a lot to many people.

“Once they respect the brand and the badge, we are going to be a very difficult team to play against,” said Dodo.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Ngezi Platinum Stars (11am); FC Platinum v Highlanders (3pm)

Sunday: Cranborne Bullets v Harare City (11am); Dynamos v Black Rhinos (3pm). The Herald