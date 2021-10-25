Zimdancehall star Dobba Don appeals for help, admits ‘I’m not okay’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimdancehall singer Dobba Don, real name Brandon Mehlomakhulu has openly asked for help against his struggles with drug addiction and other life issues affecting him.

Dobba Don who rose to fame in 2017 with his hit track Mudendere after finishing his Ordinary Levels, revealed in August that fame drove him to drug abuse.

On Sunday, Dobba explained his ordeal through a Facebook post. He said he was tired of taking drugs and desperately needed help.

“Ndichango pepereka nenyika zvimwe ndizvo zvakanyorwa mubhuku rehupenyi asi hupenyu wazondi rwadza handichazvidi izvi I need help,” he wrote.

He continued, “zvonzi wawanza ma drugs hayisi secret I’m not okay I’ve been in the streets everyday starving drug addiction iri pandiri I need rehab. Kusekwa nhaml nemunhu weze vakazorora zviri nani kuzorora. Nzara yaruma.”

He added that he has now lost focus on himself and life.

“I’ve lost focus on myself musically and personally. I’m not bringing anything on the table. In as much I’ve tried to but zvandiremera. Kana mwari vakada izvozvo ndizvo hazvo kuti madrugs ondiparadza inini asi izvi handichazvida zvanditambudza. Iyoyo nzara yaRuma,” he added.

Speaking about his drug addiction in August the award winning sensation revealed that sponsors were shunning doing business with him as he had become difficult to work with.

In Zimbabwe, many youths have ventured into substance abuse and the numbers keep spiking as people are laid off their jobs and social lives are altered by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

A few weeks ago Zimdancehall chanter Lady Squanda became a topic of concern after her weight loss pictures trended on social media with suggestions she is also battling drug addiction.

Drug abuse also claimed the life of Zimdancehall legend, the late Soul Jah Love. Nehanda Radio