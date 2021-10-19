Billiat breaks Mugeyi’s record, on the verge of reaching new career milestone

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Kaizer Chiefs and Warriors international midfielder, Khama Billiat is on the verge of reaching a new milestone in the South African topflight, since joining the league ten years ago (2011).

Billiat’s goal against Chippa United over the weekend, saw him surpassing fellow countryman, Wilfred Mugeyi’s goal scoring record.

The goal marked, Billiat’s 92nd goal since he moved to ply his trade in South Africa while prior to this Mugeyi had scored 91 goals.

This has made him Zimbabwe’s record holder in terms of all career goals scored by a Zimbabwean in the South African Premier League across the Limpopo.

With 92 goals at hand, Billiat who has so far turned out for three clubs Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will be aiming to reach 100 career goals before his retirement.

As reported by Nehanda Radio in July, Billiat’s compatriot and former Chief’s teammate, Willard Katsande also broke a record set by Tinashe Nengomasha.

Katsande became the first foreign player to reach 326 games for Amakhosi after his fellow countryman Nengomasha played 325 games for the same club. Nehanda Radio