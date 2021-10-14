6 MDC-A supporters kidnapped as Zanu PF thugs block Chamisa in Gutu

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF thugs have once again attacked and blocked MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in his rural town, Gutu while six of his supporters were reportedly kidnapped.

The main opposition MDC Alliance confirmed on its Twitter handle that six of its supporters have been kidnapped and beaten at an illegal roadblock in Gutu.

“6 MDC Alliance members have been kidnapped & beaten on their way back from a meeting being addressed by Chamisa. They were attacked at Gutu Garage in Mupandawana. This was at an illegal roadblock manned by Zanu PF youth. @PoliceZimbabwe were present watching the attack,” MDC Alliance said.

“PUBLICALERT Zanu PF youths have unleashed an orgy of violence in Gutu following a meeting held there by President @nelsonchamisa. Those who are coming back from the meeting are being arbitrarily kidnapped & beaten. Cars are being stoned. A number of members are missing. #Retweet.”

“We have been contacted by @CouncilorMutub1 who advises that his vehicle was stoned in Gutu. He was with 3 others who are now missing. He fled for his life after Zanu PF youth attacked their car. Illegal roadblocks manned by Zanu PF have been mounted throughout Gutu.”

Contacted for a comment, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not received any report with regards to the abduction issue.

“You’re the first person to call me. I have not received any report about that,” Nyathi said in a phone interview with Voice of America’s Studio 7.

Reports coming in also claim that another MDC Alliance vehicle has been vandalised by Zanu PF thugs in Gutu. Zanu PF is also barricading roads just a few meters from a police roadblock.

Media commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya confirmed that Zanu PF thugs were closing roads blocking Chamisa’s movements in Gutu.

“We hear that ZANU PF thugs have blocked roads in Gutu, the home district of MDC Alliance leader @nelsonchamisa vowing that he would not address people there. The world must wake up to the organised violence in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023. ZANU PF is putting everyone on notice publicly,” Ruhanya said.

“The turn off to Gutu Growth Point as one comes from Harare, that intersection to Roy is shut down and no car is allowed to pass through by ZANU PF supporters. They intend to stop @nelsonchamisa from passing through but have closed the road for everyone. Got a call from there

“This is ZANU PF violence, vandalising MDCA @nelsonchamisa vehicle in Gutu. Zanu PF has been doing this violence since Monday and @PoliceZimbabwe is not arresting them. That’s why people say violence is State-organised.”

Chamisa is on a whirlwind tour of Masvingo where he has been meeting villagers, but has been attacked several times by violent Zanu PF supporters with the assistance of the police.

On Monday, the police also teargassed the opposition leader at a private residence in Masvingo town. Nehanda Radio