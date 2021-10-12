Deputy Minister Mike Madiro “survives” assassination attempt – claims

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

There was drama over the weekend with claims that Deputy Transport Minister Mike Madiro, who is also the Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman, was the target of an assassination attempt as factionalism in the party boiled over into skirmishes.

There were clashes at the party’s provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Mutare at the weekend as Zanu PF demonstrators called for the ouster of Madiro, before being teargassed by police and 20 of them were arrested.

The transport deputy minister’s car was left smashed in front during an attack by Zanu PF supporters who allegedly targeted his life. They accused Madiro of promoting factionalism in the province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the apprehension of 20 ruling party activists.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested 20 suspects in Manicaland, and they are now appearing in court,” he said.

Reports coming in point out that the demonstrators were led by Mutare district co-ordinating committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani, who demanded that Madiro should address party members outside Marymount Teachers College.

According to NewsDay, Mambondiyani, who is vying for the provincial youth position, and is being challenged by Makoni DCC secretary for youth affairs, Stanley Sakupwanya, was manhandled and head-butted in the melee by supporters of a rival faction.

Mambondiyani was among the 20 youths who appeared before Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi yesterday accused of participating in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence. He was granted free bail from his hospital bed. The other youths were also granted free bail.

“I can now confirm that we have transferred Mambondiyani to a private hospital. He was granted bail on his hospital bed,” Yard said.

Sakupwanya said he was followed while on his way to Makoni on Sunday, and was assaulted by bouncers at the toll gate.

“They assaulted me before we sped off. They gave chase. Unfortunately, the tollgate was congested. They came behind my car and started smashing my car windows, but I sped off. That is how I survived,” he said.

“I hear that our chairman Madiro’s car windows were stoned at Shamhu along the Mutare-Harare Highway.” Nehanda Radio