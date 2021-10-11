Mine offers reward for robbery suspects

El Dorado Mine in Chinhoyi is offering a reward of US$5 000 cash to anyone with information that can assist police in arresting armed robbers who struck a security guard with an axe last month while he was walking home, leaving him with serious injuries on the jaws, legs and hands.

The security guard was off duty and on his way home after finishing his shift at the mine when he was attacked by the robbers who went away with two Itel cellphones, two head caps and a pair of safety shoes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the robbers were still at large.

The gang hit the worker at around 6pm on September 10 as he was one his way home to Newlands Farm and seriously injured him with the axe.

A passerby found the injured person and got him to hospital and he was transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he is still recovering.

Eldorado has had its own problems with robbers and lawless gold panners.

In March this year, two of the 16 illegal gold miners who invaded Eldorado Gold Mine on the outskirts of Chinhoyi were arrested.

Ten others — two believed to have been armed with guns — were reported to be still underground after gaining access to the mine shaft and hoisting out all mine workers.

The invasion was captured on the mine’s CCTV and came barely a week after the mine lost almost 1,5 kg of gold to robbers.

Now the mine officials want to make it clear they will protect their staff as well. The Herald