Kwekwe man kills six after going berserk at all night prayer service

Police arrested a 26-year-old Kwekwe man yesterday morning after he armed himself with three spears, an axe and knife before an orgy of violence that resulted in six deaths.

The man – suspected to be mentally challenged – also stabbed and injured a police officer before raping his uncle’s wife.

Police say the Thubelithe Khoshow, who is a member of the Johane Masowe sect, went berserk at an all-night prayer service.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Khoshow was taken to the church’s shrine for prayers by his relatives after suffering a mental breakdown on Friday.

He became violent during the prayers but was initially subdued and tied with ropes by congregants. He, however, managed to break free at dawn before going on a killing spree.

“On the said date, the suspect, who is a member of the Johane Masowe sect, became mentally disturbed and acted violently while at his residential place at Stone Clare, Redcliff, Kwekwe,” reads the statement.

“As a result, he was ferried by his aunt to the church’s shrine for prayers. Whilst at the shrine, the suspect became violent and began to uproot trees as well as pushing stationary vehicles.

“The church congregants managed to subdue him and tied him with some ropes. In the morning, while other church members were still asleep, the suspect woke up and freed himself.” After breaking free, Khoshow allegedly got into his vehicle and drove to his house looking for his wife but failed to locate her.

“The suspect armed himself with three spears, kitchen knife as well as an axe, and went to his uncle’s home where he smashed the front dining room door using an unknown object and gained entry into the house.

“His uncle and other family members escaped through the bedroom window, leaving four children and two cousins sleeping in the dining room. They later returned to their house and found their children lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds.”

The family sought refuge at a nearby police officer’s house, but Khoshow followed them and stabbed the police officer in the back with a spear.

“He further seriously injured three other people and fatally stabbed a 33-year-old man,” adds the statement.

“The suspect returned to his residence and stabbed to death two female adults aged 56 and 85 before raping his uncle’s wife.”

The injured were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital, where three juveniles aged eight years, three years and seven months died on admission. The Sunday Mail