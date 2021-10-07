Nigeria sprinter charged with three offences

The Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, has been charged with three offences by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

She was suspended during the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for a human growth hormone following a test in July.

The 32 year old later tested positive for another banned substance which increases the red blood cell count.

She has also been charged for not co-operating with the investigation carried out by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Ms Okagbare – who won the silver medal in the long jump at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 – denies all the charges. BBC News