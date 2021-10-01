Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Zambia leader denies gay rights talks during US trip

10,913

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has denied holding talks on gay rights during his trip to the United Nations general assembly in New York.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris hosted President Hakainde Hichilema at the White House last week (Reuters)
US Vice-President Kamala Harris hosted President Hakainde Hichilema at the White House last week (Reuters)

Same-sex relationships are outlawed in Zambia, where British colonial-era laws on homosexuality still apply.

President Hichilema made the remarks on Thursday during a televised press briefing in the capital, Lusaka, after he was challenged to clarify his itinerary during the trip.

“We did not go there to talk about lesbian rights. We did not go for that. This is a point I want to make emphatically,” he is quoted as saying by Zambia Daily Mail.

Related Articles

Forfeited Equatorial Guinea VP assets to be used by UN, NGO…

11,457

After ZANU PF, Zambia is now the biggest security threat to…

41,451

Mnangagwa spokesman says Zambia’s Hichilema and…

59,760

Information secretary Nick Mangwana mocked for ‘poor…

26,858

He added that the Zambian constitution was clear on issues of gay and lesbian rights, the Lusaka Times site reports.

The US recalled its ambassador to Zambia in December 2019 amid a diplomatic row after he criticised the imprisonment of a gay couple.

The Zambian government accused him of trying to dictate policy. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments