Connie Ferguson remembers Shona 2 months after passing: ‘Today was a tough day’

By Liam Karabo Joyce | IOL |

Two months after the death of her husband, actress Connie Ferguson shared that she had had a tough day and would have loved a hug from him.

Taking to Instagram this week, the widow of Shona Ferguson shared a tribute post to him, expressing how tough it was for her to come to terms with his death.

“Two months. Today was a tough day. I needed a big hug from heaven.

“By His grace I managed to get through work, and I was reminded that His power is made perfect in weakness. Grateful for His love and mercy,” she wrote.

Shona died at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on July 30 due to Covid-19 complications.

Last month Connie reflected on her husband’s death, which shocked the entertainment industry.

“Exactly a month today and it still feels surreal. It’s always been said that legends never die!” Connie wrote in an Instagram post.

The star, who is a practising Christian, accompanied the post with a Bible verse and said that it was only now that she fully appreciated its meaning.

“Only now do I really understand that saying and appreciate the following verse in a way I haven’t really before:

“Revelation 21: 3-4

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, Look! God’s dwelling place is now among the people, and He will dwell with them.

“They will be His people, and God Himself Will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes.

“There will be no more death, or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”