Jah Prayzah former guitarist Blessing Moyo’s record label promotes upcoming artists

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

While a number of recording labels shun away from signing new and unknown artists, Blessing Tinashe Moyo has taken it upon himself to create a home for upcoming artists.

The former member of Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation band has set up a studio in the high density suburb of Highfields where he produces and promotes music for upcoming artists.

Moyo who toured the world with established musician Jah Prayzah as his bass guitarist says he’s living his dream after setting up a studio and record label to promote newer trends.

“Our label is called Mutinhimira recording sounds, we want to set newer trends and not following what others are doing. On promoting newer trends, we are trying to promote originality, creativity and pushing our local culture,” he said.

Although his label is not yet well established, Moyo admits that they are still on their baby steps but have managed to sign at least four artists.

“We are still in our baby steps and that factor serves as barrier that needs to be curbed… good news is so far we have signed 4 artists,” he added.

Moyo played as Jah Prayzah’s bass guitarist for 12 years and is one of the founding members of Jah’s Third Generation band.

Speaking about his experience as a band member and finally moving out from the comfort of being under Jah’s wings, he said “it has been a great challenge considering that Jah Prayzah was an established brand and for me to push my studio to such great heights will be a milestone for us.”

Blessing says although the main focus is for upcoming artists, financial status of the artists is highly considered before recording an artist.

“We really consider the financial status of those who record with us. Also we consider how the coming of Covid-19 pandemic affected the creative industry so much… it’s our role to play that we aid all artists,” he added.

There hasn’t been much activities due to the pandemic, Moyo has managed to promote his artists through Facebook and video shoots.

He explained, “we have done a facebook live streaming programme called MUTINHIMIRA UnpluggedZw with 6 artists, a music video called Hodha Bhero by Tristar and singles namely Handichada by Mutsa and Rudo Vaviri by Banger Bantan.” Nehanda Radio