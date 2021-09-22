Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mapeza dismisses Warriors squad circulating on social media

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has dismissed a Warriors provisional squad circulating on social media that features five players from his FC Platinum side.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, backroom staff and players salute supporters at the end of CAF league match against Orlando Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in 2019.(Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Among those in the “fake” 35-member squad is defender Blessing Moyo, who made his debut for Pure Platinum Play in the second-leg of the Caf Champions League game against Angolan outfit Sagrada Esperanca at the National Sports Stadium.

Mapeza said social media had become toxic.

“This is fake, social media is becoming toxic,” said Mapeza, who replaced Croatian Zdravko Logarušić about a week ago.

Mapeza has, however, picked his squad for the upcoming back-to-back Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ghana next month.

The team, made up of foreign-based and local players, will be unveiled in the coming days, according to national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare.

“The coach has already named the players, who will be part of the Warriors team to play against Ghana in the back-to-back ties next month. We have already dispatched letters to the clubs where the players ply their trade. The squad will be announced in the coming days after the necessary confirmations are completed,” Mpandare told our Harare Bureau on Tuesday. The Chronicle

