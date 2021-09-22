Baxter plays down Katsande void

Stuart Baxter has commented on Kaizer Chiefs’ apparent struggles to fill the void left by club legend Willard Katsande.

Katsande’s decade-long affiliation with the Amakhosi came to an end in July after the 35-year-old’s contract at Naturena expired.

The Zimbabwe international featured in 326 official matches for Chiefs and played an integral role in the middle of the park for the club, serving as an effective screen between the midfield and defence.

Since his departure, the Soweto giants have shipped nine goals in five matches across all competitions, including four in their 4-1 massacre by Royal AM last weekend, but Baxter insists that correlation does not insist cause.

“We were very miserly when I was here the last time,” Baxter said.

“I don’t want to be back-heavy. I don’t want to have a tight defence, but then not play expansive football so we’re finding that balance.

“Whether we have a player like Willard, no we don’t. We don’t have that one that sits. Anthony (Akumu), when he came in, was going to do that role, but we don’t have that in the way we play at the moment.

“We have an extra centre-back, who steps up rather than a midfield player who drops in, so we should compensate for it, but at the moment, we are making such poor decisions.

“In moments of the game, and it was the same against Sundowns, moments of the game are destroying the complete performance. If we had played properly for the full 90 minutes, we wouldn’t be having that argument.” – KickOff