Police hunt for Shurugwi serial armed robber, killer

By Michael Magoronga

Police in Shurugwi have launched a manhunt for a serial armed robber who is wanted for a spate of robberies and a murder case committed in and around the area.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed that police are hunting for 23-year-old Emmanuel Bwerinofa who is wanted in connection with five cases of armed robbery committed from May to date.

“Police in Midlands confirm they are still hunting for a 23-year-old man Emmanuel Bwerinofa who is wanted for five robberies and a murder case which occurred in May 2021 in Shurugwi and surrounding areas,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Bwerinofa of Kanengoni Village under Chief Nhema, recently allegedly robbed Pacific Gold Mine in Shurugwi where he killed Tapiwa Gumbunga Murimwa of Nyarupukwe area, Chief Njelele after hitting him with a shovel.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Bwerinofa to contact CID Gweru or Shurugwi on 054-2224497 or 054-222351 or any other police station. His latest case arose when he hit Tapiwa Murimwa during a robbery at Pacific Gold Mine in Shurugwi. This makes him a dangerous person and his arrest can assist the community at large,” said Insp Mahoko.

Meanwhile, in Gokwe police are investigating a case of robbery where a 41-year-old man was robbed of cash by three unknown men who broke into his house during the night. The incident happened at Ringo Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe at about 12am.

“On 12 September 2021 at about 12am, the complainant Samuel Samu was asleep in his bedroom with his wife. Three men armed with logs broke into his house and demanded that Samu release cash which was in his house claiming they knew he had sold two beasts on the day,” said Insp Mahoko.

The gang went on to assault Samu all over the body using logs leading to the complainant giving the robbers the cash before they disappeared into the darkness. Insp Mahoko appealed to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the three suspects. He also appealed to farmers to avoid keeping large sums of money in their houses.

“Farmers or any other individual are encouraged to keep all their cash transactions a closely guarded secret whenever possible and once they receive their payments, they should not keep it in their homes but deposit the money into bank accounts,” warned Insp Mahoko. The Sunday News