Cassper Nyovest denies beef with Nadia Nakai after exit from Family Tree

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has slammed claims of tension between himself and female rapper Nadia Nakai following her exit from his Family Tree record label.

Cass was asked by a fan on twitter to clarify reports that he and Bragga were not seeing eye to eye anymore following her exit and after she featured on AKA’s Braai Show.

He responded, “Nah but she left the label and we no longer work together so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good cause she always did her own thing anyway.”

Nadia also came in to dismiss the rumour saying it was ‘all love’ between the the two.

Although Cass has never been vocal about his relationship with Nadia, the latter was the first to reveal her break up from Cass’ camp in an interview with Slikour.

“I am no longer with the Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good,” she said.

During the interview Bragga also revealed that there was once a strong tension between her and Cass after she appeared on AKA’s Braai Show and they went for eight months without talking to each other.