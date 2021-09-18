Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedInternational

Ramaphosa on Jacob Zuma parole – Fraser is entitled to make decision

24,948

By Kailene Pillay

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday revealed that he was not made aware of the decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma parole.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Ramaphosa made the comments during his campaign trail at the Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto.

He was flanked by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and other senior ANC officials.

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma to take his fight to African Court

19,378

South Africa’s top court stands by order to jail Jacob…

39,660

South Africa’s ex-president Zuma placed on medical…

45,093

Ramaphosa says no one can be forced to be vaccinated

18,179

He said he was only brought abreast on the decision after head of prisons in the Department of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser received a report.

Ramaphosa said Fraser was entitled to make the decision.

It is still not clear if Zuma is already out on parole or not.

Meanwhile, disgruntled residents used Ramaphosa’s presence to voice out their frustrations over lack of service delivery, particularly the lack of electricity and that 27 years post democracy, many households in the area were still expected to fetch firewood and water from elsewhere to sustain their families.

Some said they were not interested in Ramaphosa’s visit, adding that they made countless requests for help with local ward councillors, to no avail.

“From Nomzamo, I have to go to someone’s house to charge my phone and keep my meat in the freezer.

“But due to the lockdown, the SANDF has been very strict with our movements, particularly at night,” resident Ntombi Meji said.

Meanwhile, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe who spoke alongside City of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane, said the delegation was well received by the community of Nomzamo and that resident have been honest and raised issues frankly.

“The single biggest issue that is a challenge for the people of Soweto is electricity.

“The MMC responsible for electricity here has confirmed that they are signing an MOU with Eskom by month end,” he said, adding afterwards there would be consultations to look at the historical electricity debt in the township.

Ramaphosa was expected to visit other areas in the township. IOL

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments