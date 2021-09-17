Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Travel bans and asset freezes for Guinea junta leaders

Leaders of West Africa’s regional bloc, Ecowas, have imposed travel bans and a freeze on the financial assets of Guinea’s coup leaders and their families.

Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde, walks out after meeting the envoys from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to discuss ways to steer Guinea back toward a constitutional regime, in Conakry, Guinea September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Saliou Samb
The sanctions are expected to put more pressure on the military junta to restore constitutional rule. The decisions were announced after a summit in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday.

Ecowas also wants the junta to conduct elections within six months, and insists that none of the military leaders should be allowed to contest the polls.

The West African leaders however expressed their willingness to support Guinea through the transitional process.

They have called on the Africa Union, the UN, and their international partners to help enforce the travel bans and financial sanctions against the junta and their families.

They’re also demanding the unconditional release of the ousted President Alpha Condé.

An elite military united headed by Col Mamady Doumbouya seized power in Guinea nearly two weeks ago, accusing the government of mismanagement and corruption. BBC News

