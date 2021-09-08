Mnangagwa gaffe… shouts ‘cut the video’ while LIVE on State Media

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday shouted at technicians telling them “I think we do it again. There is a time yekuti pandamira iwewe you continued” while he was live on State Media announcing new lockdown measures.

“I think we do it again. There is a time yekuti pandamira iwewe you continued,” Mnangagwa said before the presenter got in.

During the video, Mnangagwa gave signals of “ cut cut cut cut” the video.

Mnangagwa relaxed lockdown from level four to level two. He said the curfew is now from 2200 to 0500 hours. Business time has also been adjusted, now 0800 to 1900 hours.

Mnangagwa also permitted Intercity transport. He said beer outlets and nightclubs will remain closed during level 2 Lockdown but allowed to do take aways until 1600.

He said workplaces will be decongested to 50% of the workforce. Mnangagwa urged people to get vaccinated. He said gatherings will be allowed for not more than 100 people.

During the address Mnangagwa mistakenly said the curfew starts at 0200 hours. It was later corrected by Nick Mangwana on Twitter.