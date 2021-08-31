Warriors’ assistant coach Mwaruwari joins camp ahead of SA tie

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Newly appointed Warriors’ assistant coach Benjani Mwaruwari has joined his colleagues in camp ahead of Friday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The Undertaker was a shock addition to the national team technical staff by Zifa last week, becoming the third assistant coach with Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderayi Ndiraya.

It will be Mwaruwari’s first high profile and competitive match as a coach since acquiring his Uefa A coaching badge in June.

“He is already in camp with his colleagues. He arrived yesterday,” said Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

The Warriors were dealt a body blow by the British government’s decision to include Zimbabwe in its Covid-19 red list, meaning they’ll be without six players plying their trade in the United kingdom.

The players would have been quarantined for 10 days on their return after the international assignments. The Herald