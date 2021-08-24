Zera releases new retail price for LPG

By Michelle Nyanzira

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has set retail prices for Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas following complaints of overpricing.

Most residents in suburbs where there is no electricity use gas and those that have electricity also turn to gas when there is no electricity.

In a statement Zera said the new retail price for LPG is ZWL158,57 per kg or US$1,85.

Retailers have been charging US$2 or R30 per kg and consumers could pay an equivalent in local currency based on black market rates.

Zera Chief Executive Officer Mr Eddington Mazambani said LP Gas prices were gazetted following complaints of overpricing.

“This new development will ensure there are set regulated prices communicated to the licensees who are subject to the routine compliance checks by the authority personnel through pricing enforcement,” said Mr Mazambani.

Zera said retailers should display the price at their outlets.

“It is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages,” read the statement from Zera.

Zera urged stakeholders to verify petroleum prices on its official website, Facebook or Twitter handle @zeraenergy. The Chronicle