Thank Mnangagwa for taking bad apples from us: Chamisa on recalls

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has scornfully thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly sponsoring the recalls of its MPs and councillors by Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe, citing that those were “bad apples” taken away from the main opposition party.

Using a March 2020 controversial Supreme Court ruling Mwonzora, who leads the MDC-T, recalled more than half of the MDC Alliance MPs and Councillors accusing them of supporting Chamisa. This is despite the fact that they contested the last election under the MDC Alliance ticket and not MDC-T.

Speaking on Twitter spaces on Monday, where he shared the panel with South African opposition One Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, Chamisa said his party had been affected by recalls but sarcastically thanked Mnangagwa.

“We understand that we have been affected by what Mr Mnangagwa has been doing. But thank God, he has done a fantastic thing for us. He has managed to reorganise us by taking away from us the bad elements and the bad apples.

“And our basket of good apples is sure to provide that hope to the people of Zimbabwe. Young people I know you can do it. Let’s go out there and register to vote,” he said.

Zimbabwe is set to hold its presidential election in 2023. Chamisa said the opposition party was restructuring as it anticipates being in government.

“We must really be different so that we do not just ask for a replacement of the old with the new that is old. We want fundamental root and branch reform, transformation in terms of our governance culture.

“Transformation in terms of the governance structure. We must be in government to serve, not to be served. We must in government to give, not to be given.

“We must be in government to make a difference and lead not to go there and make a difference in a very negative way. That is our pledge to the people of Zimbabwe. We are retooling. We are reorganising,” Chamisa added. Nehanda Radio