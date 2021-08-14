Taliban captures Afghan commander Ismail Khan after fall of Herat

The Taliban has captured Ismail Khan – the prominent local commander who fought on behalf of the Afghan government in the city of Herat.

Khan, who was one of the highest-profile commanders fighting for the Afghan government, was handed over with the provincial governor and security officials as part of an agreement with the Taliban, said provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi on Friday, according to Reuters news agency.

He gave no further details of the agreement.

Khan’s capture, which was later confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, comes amid an offensive that has seen 18 provincial capitals fall from government control in just over a week.

Taliban fighters entered the city of Herat, a major urban centre in Afghanistan's west near the border of Iran and the country's third most populous city, on Thursday.