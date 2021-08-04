ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza pours heart out in tribute to boss Shona Ferguson

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Entrepreneur Conrad Mwanza has poured his heart out in a touching tribute to the late South African actor and film producer Shona Ferguson who was also his boss.

In a lengthy Instagram post the founding director of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) and Miss Southern Africa International as well as the Global African Awards described Shona as a ‘determined and hardworking man whose persona seemed larger than life.”

Posting pictures of himself next to Shona, Mwanza said, “As we lay you to rest today my brother. There is not a single description I can give to anyone who may ask me what kind of man Shona Ferguson was in person.

“Much like his work, impact and love for people, there was always so much that made him the icon he was and that makes it impossible to fit his memory in one description. A determined and hardworking man whose persona seemed larger than life. You were always so dedicated to your dreams and devoted to your loved ones.”

Mwanza who is also the spokesperson of the Ferguson Foundation expressed how heartbreaking it is that he won’t have to enjoy their Friday strategy meetings again.

“It is heartbreaking to realize that our regular Friday strategy, meetings have become a thing of the past and our brainstorming sessions have become a memory.

“We were working on so many projects and I know too well how much you wanted to empower others to believe in the validity of their dreams,” he said.

He continued his tribute assuring that they will continue with the actor’s legacy: “The things you achieved and the joy you brought to many remains a part of your legacy. Like @sediimatsunyane said, ‘we were working with you now we are working FOR you.’

“The vision we had all shared in will thrive in your memory as we work to preserve your legacy, which was already cemented in time. You lit a fire that burned bright in our midst and your star shone far and wide.

“It is a light that can never be dimmed as you look on from the other side, we will continue to celebrate your life in the knowledge that you gave your all in all you did. It is never easy to say goodbye to someone who will live on forever in our hearts.

Shona passed away last Friday due to covid-19 complications. He was laid to rest on Wednesday 4 August in an intimate ceremony attended by only his family and close friends in Fourways, Johannesburg. Nehanda Radio