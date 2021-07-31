Baxter hints at Chiefs role for Katsande

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter believes Willard Katsande will be deserving of a role at the club beyond his playing days following the non-renewal of his contract.

Katsande will not continue playing at Chiefs with his last appearance having come in the Caf Champions League defeat to Al Ahly a fortnight ago.

The Zimbabwean averaged 32 appearances per season through the 10 years that he played for Amakhosi after arriving as a surprise signing from Ajax Cape Town.

Chiefs have indicated their willingness to offer the 35-year-old a job within the club structures subject to him being interested should he decide to hang his boots.

“I am sure Willard will still have a role with Kaizer Chiefs because he has been an icon at the club, the same as the day that Itu (Khune) wants to hang up his gloves,” Baxter told the media.

“I am sure there will be a job for him because he is an icon at the club. Willard has been a warrior for me. He has been a great player for me, and he has been one of those players that can be an example to other South African players because he has made himself into a player.

“Willard played for me during my first stint here and he was a warrior wearing gold and black. He was Chiefs. He became Chiefs through and through. Every player goes through phases in his career and Itu sitting next to me has been through phases and you adapt to those phases.

“He was never the most talented player in the world. He wasn’t the most gifted player in the world. Things didn’t come easy to Willard Katsande. He made sure he learned the game. He made sure that he did what he was good at, and he made a very good career.” Kickoff.com