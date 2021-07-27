Big hitters target Katsande ahead of Chiefs exit

Willard Katsande is reportedly attracting the interest of one of the DStv Premiership big hitters, following news of his imminent exit from Kaizer Chiefs.

The Siya crew reported on Sunday that Chiefs have informed the veteran that he would not be kept on beyond the expiry of his short-term contract, which made him eligible to feature in the Caf Champions League, bringing an end to more than a decade of illustrious service to Amakhosi.

His short-term contract ends on July 30.

But the vastly experienced campaigner, who has proved that he still has gas in his tank, has already managed to attract the interest of AmaZulu, who are understood to be keen on luring the Zimbabwean to KwaZulu Natal.

According to well-placed sources, Usuthu have identified the 35-year-old as the perfect candidate to plug the gaping hole in their defensive midfield, with the club looking to challenge for both the DStv Premiership and Caf Champions League in the upcoming season.

Head coach Benni McCarthy’s side has been strengthening its squad that finished in second place behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the league campaign last season, roping in the duo of Keagan Buchanan and Mxolisi Kunene, and have now turned their attention to the hard-tackling Katsande.

Usuthu are blessed with a wealth of experience in their ranks, with the likes of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Tsepo Masilela, Siphelele Mthembu and Lehlohonolo Majoro all in the club’s books, and it now remains to be seen if Katsande will reunite with his former Chiefs teammates for next season’s campaign. – Soccer Laduma