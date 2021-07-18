UK Health secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering “very mild” symptoms.

Mr Javid, who has received both vaccine doses, said on Saturday night a PCR test had confirmed a positive result he received by lateral flow test.

He said he would continue to self-isolate and work from home.

It is understood Mr Javid met Boris Johnson on Friday. It is not clear yet whether the prime minister will have to isolate.

Meanwhile, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, has warned of a “bumpy winter” ahead.

It comes as the UK recorded more than 50,000 daily cases for the second day running, days before almost all legal restrictions on social contact are lifted in England on Monday.

There were 54,674 cases – following 51,870 new cases on Friday – with 41 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The last time cases exceeded 50,000 was in mid-January.

‘A bit groggy’

In a video posted earlier on his Twitter feed, Mr Javid said he took the lateral flow test after feeling a “a bit groggy” on Friday evening.

He said: “I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild.”

Mr Javid later tweeted that the positive result was confirmed by a PCR test, which is checked in a laboratory.

He urged people who had not been vaccinated yet to “get out there and get them as soon as you can”.

Mr Javid also said people who feel groggy or come into contact with someone who is positive should take a lateral flow test. BBC News