The fee for an ordinary passport in Zimbabwe was raised yesterday to US$60 from US$53. The fee for a three-day passport remains at US$200 and for an emergency 24-hour passport at US$318.

The new fees were gazetted by Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Affairs Kazembe Kazembe.

In April it was revealed Zimbabwe was struggling to process 256,000 passport applications when the sole passport production facility in Harare was printing an average 2,000 passports per day.