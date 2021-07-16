Robbers hit Chinese national, get away with US$9 000

By Nqobile Tshili

Four robbers raided a Chinese national and got away with US$9 000 after threatening to stab him with a knife at his residential home in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the 29-year-old’s residential home in Ascot at about 5.30PM.

Sources said the employee of Ming Hao Mining Company which is located in Belmont Industrial Site arrived home to find a blue unregistered Honda Fit parked outside his gate with four occupants inside.

Sources said he did not suspect anything and disembarked from his car carrying a satchel containing the money and started heading into his house.

“That’s when two suspects who were in the Honda Fit car approached him and one of them produced a knife and threatened to stab him.

They demanded that he hands over the backpack and he complied. In the satchel, there was a Lenovo laptop and US$9 000 which the knife wielding robbers got away with. Before getting away, the suspect who was wielding a knife deflated the two rear wheels of their victim’s car,” said the source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway.

“We received an armed robbery case where four suspects raided a Chinese national and got away with a satchel with US$9 000 and a laptop. As police we are concerned about how this robbery was committed. We urge members of the public to be always alert and monitor their environments. From what we are told, this victim found a Honda Fit vehicle parked just outside his gate but was never bothered about the occupants,” said Insp Ncube.

He said as opposed to just continuing as if everything was normal, he should have driven off.

“When you encounter suspicious people outside your home, you would rather drive to a police station and report the case. This would prevent similar robberies,” he said.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the four suspects to report to any nearest police station.

Police last month banned the carrying of dangerous weapons including knives saying the weapons were being used in the commission of violent crimes including murder and armed robberies. The Chronicle