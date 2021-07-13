Former Daily News and Studio 7 journalist Sandra Nyaira (46) dies

By Staff Reporter

The journalism fraternity in Zimbabwe was plunged into mourning on Tuesday following the death of former Daily News and later Voice of America Studio 7 veteran journalist Sandra Nyaira (46).

Although it’s yet to be confirmed, friends who spoke to Nehanda Radio say she succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a Harare hospital, after more than a month admitted there.

Nyaira worked for the Community Newspapers Group and then Ziana before joining the independent Daily News at its formation in 1999. When the paper was bombed and later shut down by the government she moved to the United States to work for Studio 7 run by Voice of America.

In 2015, Nyaira joined the United Nations as a Public Information Officer based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Fellow VOA journalist Blessing Zulu paid an emotional tribute to Nyaira;

“Words fail me Sandra Nyaira. Can’t believe you are gone just like that. So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story, you did not break that rule.

“You were a professional to the end. The most valuable lesson you taught me was valuing parents and taking good care of them. You were every parent’s dream child.

“You have gone to be with your dear mum whom you loved so much. But it still does not make sense or comfort me. Go well my sister and friend. A mentor to all, a hero in every aspect of the meaning, and a legend no less,” Zulu added.

VOA reporter Mlondolozi Ndlovu said: “I have so much respect for her. Personally she was there for me. Sad day for the industry. MHSRIP.”