Gweru City shelves reopening of new-look Kudzanai Terminus

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Gweru City Council has shelved the reopening of the refurbished Kudzanai long distance bus terminus following the ban of inter-city travels by Government, the city spokesperson, Vimbai Chingwaramusee, has said.

The terminus was closed last year under massive modernisation upgrading after the local authority entered into partnership with a private contractor, Bentach Resources.

Ms Chingwaramusee said the new-look terminus was now complete and ready to re-open, but had to wait in line with Government’s recently announced Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

“We were ready to re-open the terminus after completing the project, but opening it under the current lockdown would mean congesting the city so we have shelved that until the lockdown regulations are eased,” she said.

Bentach Resources project manager Mr David Kudakwashe said they will continue upgrading the terminus in line with modern trends.

“For now we are ready to open, but we will continue upgrading our system in line with new global trends for it to remain an upmarket terminus,” he said. The Herald