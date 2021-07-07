Masvingo top cops visit horror crash scene where 21 people perished

By George Maponga

Masvingo police commanders on Tuesday afternoon visited the site of a horror road accident that killed 21 people along the Masvingo-Zvishavane road yesterday with police vowing to ruthlessly clampdown on pirate taxis and road unworthy vehicles together with lockdown violators.

A Zvishavane-bound Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered into the opposite lane where it collided with a Toyota Wish that was heading towards Masvingo resulting in the death of 18 people on the spot and three in hospital.

Assistant Commissioners Florence Marume and Fredrick Mbengwa today visited the crash site as part of ongoing police investigations to establish the actual circumstances behind the carnage.

The two senior Masvingo police commanders who were accompanied by provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa also took time to talk to some of the eye witnesses and relatives of the deceased who were at the scene trying to come to terms with the horror crash.

Speaking at the scene,Inspector Dhewa said police were on an all out war against unregistered pirate taxis and lockdown violators.

He warned pirate taxis violating lockdown rules and circumventing police checkpoints by using bushy roads that their time was up.

Inspector Dhewa said investigations were still underway to establish the cause of the crash.

He disclosed that the death toll had risen to 21 with only one survivor battling for life at Zvishavane District Hospital. The Herald