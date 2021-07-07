A million followers for Madam Boss… comedian targets a million dollars

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Comedian Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikocho has become the first Zimbabwean comedian to reach 1 million followers on Facebook and she is not stopping there.

Speaking on behalf of Madam Boss, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, her husband who also doubles up as her manager said as a brand they were excited about the milestone and their main focus now is to turn the views into an asset that will be a legacy for the comedian.

“As Madam Boss brand we are excited about the huge number of followers that we got, it’s a great milestone for us and we are rebranding and going international,” said Munetsiwa.

He also added that they are currently working on monetizing their skits and roping in more companies into their brand.

“We will make sure that all our skits are monetized and we are bringing in more companies to the table. We are also rebranding to go international.”

Munestiwa who has also featured on a couple of his wife’s skits revealed that they are working on a Madam Boss beauty product which will be launched soon.

“Yes a million dollars is the goal because that’s her legacy. We are currently working on a Madam Boss Beauty product which is still in the pipeline but will be announced soon on our social media platforms. We have other businesses too and we will use that huge following to push our businesses,” he said.

On Instagram Madam Boss has over 629 000 followers while her competitor Mai Titi has over 358 000 and 911 000 followers on Facebook.

The two comedians recently made headlines as they gained acting roles from beyond the borders. Madam Boss acted in Nigeria and South Africa while Mai Titi acted in Tanzania before her controversial axing which sparked a bitter war of words with the producers. Nehanda Radio