Man stabs, kills nephew in love triangle storm

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his nephew in an alleged love triangle storm.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred in Mtshabezi on Monday at around 6 PM.

He said the now deceased Bakwethu Ncube (30) arrived at his uncle’s homestead drunk and accused his uncle of spreading rumours that he was having an affair with his wife.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Mtshabezi Village.

“Christopher Ncube (58) was in his bedroom hut with his wife when his nephew Bakwethu Ncube arrived drunk. Bakwethu found his uncle in his bedroom hut with his wife and started kicking the door.

“He accused his uncle of spreading rumours that he was having an extra marital affair with his wife. Bakwethu managed to kick the door open and went into the room.

“He started attacking Christopher while further accusing him of spreading the rumours. Christopher retrieved an okapi knife and stabbed his nephew in the chest and stomach,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said a villager who was passing by intervened and tried to administer first aid on Bakwethu who was bleeding profusely but his efforts were fruitless.

He said Bakwethu died before they could take him to hospital.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene leading to Christopher’s arrest.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when dealing with disputes.

“Christopher was arrested and he is assisting police with investigations. People should desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes but they must rather find amicable ways to solve their problems.

“In this case Christopher could have walked away in order to avoid his nephew seeing that he was drunk and he couldn’t reason with him instead of attacking him,” he said. The Chronicle