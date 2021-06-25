Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zim man rapes two daughters in SA, gets one pregnant

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 40-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested by South African police for repeatedly raping his two daughters, aged between 13 and 15 over a year until the eldest fell pregnant.

rape victim file pictureThe man was arrested in the Zidwe area of Port Elizabeth on Monday at the intervention of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network (ZiMSN) in the neighbouring country.

ZiMSN secretary-general Mr Shelton Chiyangwa said the two teenagers had been taken to a safe place for counselling and related support.

“This is a very sad and heartbreaking story,” he said.

“The victims have been taken to a safe place with the assistance of our head of social services and development Otilia Lynette Wafawarova.”

Mr Chiyangwa said the man appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate Court in Port Elizabeth facing charges of rape and was remanded in custody to June 30 for formal bail application.

“As an organisation, we will continue to advocate for the rights of our people and be the voice of the voiceless in South Africa,” he said. The Herald

