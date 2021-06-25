SA army border deals: Two senior soldiers in court

By Thupeyo Muleya

The formal bail application for the two South African soldiers who were recently arrested for using an army vehicle to carry a contraband of smuggled cigarettes worth R160 000 has been set for Monday next week.

The 12 boxes of cigarettes had been smuggled via the Limpopo River by a 30-year-old foreigner who has also been arrested.

The duo was busted on Friday evening last week while in the company the smuggler en-route to meet a potential buyer in Musina.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the foreigner, who was found wearing an army jacket was appearing in court separate on charges of impersonation and violating the sections of the Immigration Act.

He said the trio was intercepted near Baobab Truck-stop along the N1 highway following a tip-off while en-route to meeting a potential buyer.

“The two soldiers, Lieutenant Lucky Jabu Mokoena and Sphamandla David Zungu, today appeared in Musina magistrate court on charges of possession of illicit cigarettes, defeating the ends of justice and corruption,” said Brig Mojapelo.

“They were remanded in custody until June 28 for a formal bail application.”

He said the trio was intercepted as they got into Musina town following a tip-off.

Brig Mojapelo said the soldiers resisted arrested at the police checkpoint but were later brought in to the police station by their commanding officer.

He said the vehicle and the cigarettes had been seized by the police pending the finalization of the case. The Herald