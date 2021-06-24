Four years later, Sports Ministry yet to get purchased vehicles

By Ricky Zililo

The Auditor-General has raised a red flag over procurement of vehicles in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, as two cars bought in 2017 were never delivered.

The Auditor General’s report for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, on appropriation accounts and fund accounts submitted to Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, noted with concern non-delivery of motor vehicles purchased by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

The report said the shortage of vehicles was affecting operations in the ministry.

“I noted with concern that out of 14 motor vehicles purchased by the ministry in December 2017 valued at $617 863 from Canon Motors (Pvt) Ltd T/A AMC Nissan, two Nissan NP 300 single cab motor vehicles have not yet been delivered to the ministry. A review of supporting documents revealed that the non-delivery by Cannon Motors (Pvt) Ltd of the two motor vehicles was attributed to the challenges of remitting foreign currency to Nissan South Africa.

“Consequently, this has negatively impacted the ministry in carrying out its mandate as there is a shortage of motor vehicles. Further, there is no evidence that the ministry has sought the assistance of the State Attorney to enforce the terms of the contract,” reads the Auditor-General’s report.

Besides compromising the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry’s service delivery, failure by the supplier to deliver the vehicles would prejudice the State and result in wasteful expenditure.

The Auditor-General recommended that the accounting officer should enforce fulfilment of the contract by Canon Motors (Pvt) Ltd so that delivery of the two motor vehicles or reimbursement at market values plus damages is done without further delay.

The report advised the ministry to engage the State attorney for assistance with legal issues.

In its response, the ministry said: “The issue of non-delivery of two Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicles was referred to the Attorney-General’s office. The Ministry is therefore awaiting conclusion of the matter in order to map the way forward.”

The Auditor General ordered the ministry to provide evidence of correspondence with the Attorney-General’s office. The Chronicle