Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

EducationHealthLocal

Three test positive for Covid-19 at Masvingo polytechnic

19,162

By George Maponga

Three students at Masvingo polytechnic have tested positive for Covid-19 as the virus continues to sweep across several institutions of higher learning in the province.

The entrance to Masvingo Polytechnic which has been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19
The entrance to Masvingo Polytechnic which has been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19

The infected students are self isolating at home with their condition said to be mild.

Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimayi said more students are being tested for Covid-19 at the institution to establish the extent of the spread.

Related Articles

Six more die from Covid-19 in Zim

31,717

Rich dad, poor dad…Chigubhu’s tales of pandemic fatherhood

21,439

Covid-19 kills 57 in two weeks… More districts expected to…

25,728

Panic as COVID-19 deaths hit schools

17,361

He said the problem was compounded by that the infected students are non-resident and might have imported the virus to the college.

Resident students, who test positive for the virus will be put in self-isolation in their halls of residence.

The latest outbreak at Masvingo polytechnic comes after both Morgenster and Bondolfi Teacher’s were few weeks ago put under lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The situation has since been contained at the two teacher training colleges.

Chiredzi was put under localised lockdown by Government following a surge in cases of the virus. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments
Use the share buttons on the site