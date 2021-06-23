Zanu PF DCC recommends fired MP be readmitted back into party

The Zanu PF Bikita District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has recommended the readmission of former Bikita South MP Jappy Jaboon. The MP was fired in November 2017 on allegations of causing divisions by creating parallel structures in the ruling party.

In April 2018, a picture of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa with Zanu-PF’s expelled trio of Jaboon, Shadreck Mashayamombe and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti went viral on social media.

“Chamisa is my colleague,” Jaboon said at the time. “We are all opposition members, but I have not joined them. I am not an MDC-T member. It was just a picture taken of us.”

Fast forward to this week, a letter addressed to Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira, Bikita DCC chair Chamunoda Taruwona said his district had recommended Jaboon’s readmission, equating him to a prodigal son.

Taruwona further said they had recommended that Jaboon show his repentance by bringing back all former Zanu PF members he took with him to the opposition when he left the ruling party.

In his letter pleading for leniency and readmission, Jaboon blamed his actions on on immaturity and excitement, saying he had always been “a son of the soil” and owed everything in his life to the ruling party.

Jaboon expressed readiness to start from the Zanu PF cells in Bikita if allowed back into the party, adding that he was prepared to attend Chitepo School of Ideology for reorientation.