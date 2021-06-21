Cop ‘stabs wife 10 times’

By Leonard Ncube

A bigamous policeman stationed in Victoria Falls allegedly stabbed his estranged wife 10 times, killing her on the spot.

Constable Bright Ndlovu (28) of ZRP Victoria Falls last Thursday followed Ms Muchaneta Siziba (21) to Kamativi where he ruthlessly stabbed her for allegedly refusing to reconcile with him.

Ms Siziba had fled to Kamativi to stay with her aunt after Ndlovu allegedly brought another woman to the matrimonial home last year.

Police sources said the body had multiple stab wounds and the intestines were protruding.

The couple stayed together in Victoria Falls before Ms Siziba left her matrimonial home after Ndlovu had married another woman.

She went to stay with her aunt in Tinde area of Kamativi. Ndlovu followed her last week Friday intending to beg her to return home and when she refused, he allegedly stabbed her several times in the presence of her aunt Ms Easter Dumbura Shoko.

Ndlovu fled from the scene and was arrested on Saturday afternoon at Pashu shops where he had stopped to buy food when an alert policeman spotted him. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged members of the public not to resort to violence to solve disputes.

“We are investigating a case where a member of the organisation stabbed his estranged wife and ran away. Couples should resolve differences in a peaceful manner and should seek guidance from elders, church or community leaders if faced with domestic disputes,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

Ndlovu is assisting police with investigations and is expected to appear in court today charged with murder.

According to police, Ndlovu and Ms Siziba had a misunderstanding sometime last year while they were staying together at Victoria Falls Police Camp which led to their separation. On Thursday last week Ms Siziba proceeded to her rural home in Tinde and Ndlovu followed her on Friday where he intended to meet and talk about reunion.

He reportedly spoke to Ms Shoko and also apologised to Ms Siziba and asked her to return to their matrimonial home but she refused, police said.

Ndlovu showed Ms Siziba’s aunt a list of things he claimed he had paid to the deceased’s father in Nembudziya, Gokwe as lobola after selling his car.

At around 8pm while in Ms Shoko’s bedroom hut, Ndlovu allegedly asked for Ms Siziba’s phone and she refused to give him.

A misunderstanding ensued and Ndlovu stabbed her all over the body.

Ms Siziba screamed for help and her aunt rushed outside where she picked a log and struck Ndlovu.

The accused allegedly fled leaving a bag containing his police uniform. Ms Siziba staggered out of the bedroom hut but collapsed and died in the yard.

She had deep cuts all over the body and intestines were protruding. A report was made to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest on Saturday. Ms Siziba’s body was taken to Bulawayo for post-mortem. The Chronicle