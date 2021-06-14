Mnangagwa gags disgruntled Zanu PF officials

By Moses Matenga | News Day |

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has banned disgruntled party officials and war veterans from speaking to the media and using social media to express their displeasure, a practice he said was tantamount to indiscipline.

“Each and every one of us must strengthen, promote and defend the party and its government and popularise its policies in the communities that you live in. Where members have views and inputs to make things better, the right channels and forums must be approached from the village to the central committee,” Mnangagwa said on Saturday while addressing war veterans.

“The trend of discussing party and sector issues in the media is totally unacceptable in the revolutionary party. If you differ with someone, why rush to social media? Why rush to the newspapers? Is there any newspaper that carried the gun? Did you have social media during the war?”

He said during the liberation struggle, the fighters used to heed calls by their commanders to instil discipline in them.

“These commanders like (Vice-President Constantino) Chiwenga during the war would discipline people and people would follow the party line. After a thorough discipline you would stand and chant a slogan. It is this discipline that has kept us going,” Mnangagwa said.

“Unity and loyalty to the party and its leadership are fundamental as we continue to build and modernise our colossal revolutionary mass party to meet the aspirations of present and future generations.”