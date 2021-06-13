Zvishavane man jailed five months for culpable homicide

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A 45-year-old man from Zvishavane has been slapped with a five month jail term for fatally running over a pedestrian.

The man, Tawanda Moyo, was found guilty of culpable homicide when he appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga last week. Mr Wochiunga suspended the sentence on condition that Moyo performs 175 hours of community service at Mandava Clinic.

It was the State’s case that on 1 November last year at about 1pm, Moyo was driving a Nissan Caravan along Rutenga-Zvishavane Road heading towards Rutenga. Upon reaching the 100km peg, Moyo hit Prince Muzivi, who was crossing the road and he sustained serious head injuries. Muzivi was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest. The court was told that Moyo was speeding.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man from Mberengwa, Tinashe Sibanda has been handed a suspended three month jail term after being found guilty of stealing at a supermarket. Mr Wochiunga found Sibanda guilty of one count of theft.

Mr Wochiunga sentenced him to three months in prison with two suspended on condition Sibanda does not commit a similar offence in the next three years.

The remaining month was set aside on condition Sibanda restitutes the complainant $1 036. It was the State’s case that on 9 June at about 2pm and at Tees Market Investment in Zvishavane, Sibanda stole eight bottles of 400ml lotion. He was caught when he returned to steal more bottles. The total value of property stolen was $1 404 and only that valued at $468 was recovered. The Sunday News