Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Kapini back in top league

11,001

By Mehluli Sibanda

Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini is headed back to South Africa’s top football league, the DStv Premiership after his team Sekhukhune United was awarded three points from their match against Polokwane City in January, which saw them being promoted from the GladAfrica Championship.

Highlands Park goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – OCTOBER 18: Tapuwa Kapini during the Highlands Park FC press conference at PSL Offices on October 18, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)u

South Africa’s Premier Soccer League yesterday confirmed that Sekhukhune have been handed the three points, which saw them finish on top of the log on 53 while Royal AM were second on 51. While Sekhukhune have been promoted, Royal AM are heading off to the playoffs together with Chippa United and Richards Bay.

A South African Football Association arbitration hearing gave Sekhukhune the three points, after they successfully argued that Polokwane had failed to field the five Under-23 players in that match, which was in breach of the PSL’s GladAfrica Championship rules. Polokwane City had won that match 1-0.

Related Articles

Twenty years on, Kapini still going strong

8,359

Kapini keeps 10th clean sheet

8,585

Club demands Kapini’s transfer fee share from Bosso, 14…

15,350

Not retiring, yet – Kapini

11,702

Before that, a PSL Disciplinary Committee had deducted the points from Polokwane, but had not awarded them to Sekhukhune, who went on to contest that decision. Kapini is not the only Zimbabwean player at Johannesburg based Sekhukhune as another former Highlanders player, right back McClive Phiri is also at BabinaNoko, a club owned by the siblings Simon and Jonas Malatji. The Sunday News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments