Kapini back in top league

By Mehluli Sibanda

Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini is headed back to South Africa’s top football league, the DStv Premiership after his team Sekhukhune United was awarded three points from their match against Polokwane City in January, which saw them being promoted from the GladAfrica Championship.

South Africa’s Premier Soccer League yesterday confirmed that Sekhukhune have been handed the three points, which saw them finish on top of the log on 53 while Royal AM were second on 51. While Sekhukhune have been promoted, Royal AM are heading off to the playoffs together with Chippa United and Richards Bay.

A South African Football Association arbitration hearing gave Sekhukhune the three points, after they successfully argued that Polokwane had failed to field the five Under-23 players in that match, which was in breach of the PSL’s GladAfrica Championship rules. Polokwane City had won that match 1-0.

Before that, a PSL Disciplinary Committee had deducted the points from Polokwane, but had not awarded them to Sekhukhune, who went on to contest that decision. Kapini is not the only Zimbabwean player at Johannesburg based Sekhukhune as another former Highlanders player, right back McClive Phiri is also at BabinaNoko, a club owned by the siblings Simon and Jonas Malatji. The Sunday News