Chinhoyi bar owner, 50 patrons arrested

Police have arrested a nightclub owner and 50 imbibers in Chinhoyi on allegations of attacking police officers who were enforcing lockdown regulations.

They were arrested last Friday.

The night club owner was identified as Kombo Museneka (54), who was arrested for operating without a liquor licence and violating Covid-19 regulations.

Police had to throw tear smoke canisters to disperse part of the rowdy crowd.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and warned the public against attacking police officers.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to comply with lawful orders by the police when enforcing Covid-19 regulations. On June 4, 2021 a police crack team enforcing compliance of Covid-19 regulations as well as monitoring beer outlets in Chemagamba, Chinhoyi, arrested a beer night club owner, Kombo Museneka aged 54, for operating without a liquor licence and violating Covid-19 regulations.

“The police team found approximately 50 patrons drinking beer inside and outside the night club and ordered the beer outlet to be closed. This did not go well with some of the patrons who charged towards the police and the police threw a tear smoke canister to disperse the crowd. Investigations are underway,” he said.

Recently, police shot and injured a patron before arresting 27 imbibers at a bar in Mutare on allegations of attacking police officers who were enforcing lockdown regulations.

The incident occurred around 10pm at Legends Bar in Chikanga high density suburb of Mutare.

It is alleged that when police arrived at the bar, the patrons became violent and started attacking them, resulting in one of the patrons being shot on the right thigh after warning shots were initially fired.

Police subsequently arrested 27 others on the scene and they were detained for further investigations.

The ZRP recently warned that owners of bars, beerhalls and nightclubs who breach lockdown regulations face arrest and would be reported to the Liquor Licensing Board, which could revoke their licences.

Government has ordered bars, beerhalls and nightclubs to remain closed as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 while bottle stores can sell alcohol to customers who cannot drink on site.

Police said they will ensure that licences confiscated were handed over to relevant Government arms for the stipulated penalties to be effected.

In November last year, over 1 400 bar and nightclub owners around Harare were arrested on allegations of disregarding national lockdown regulations, with police deploying more officers to ensure compliance with health protocols.

This came after police noted that there were increased cases of people violating curfew regulations and widespread public drinking at shopping centres, especially in high-density suburbs. The Herald